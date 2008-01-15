Add Inserted CDs and DVDs to Your Desktop with Disctop

Mac OS X only: Freeware Mac application Disctop Pro displays the currently inserted CD or DVD on your Mac desktop, complete with album artwork. The app animates your disc insert and ejection and gets great marks in the looks department, but it also has its useful features, too. When you're playing back a CD, you can skip or pause tracks from the floating CD, and the app customises its behaviour for the Mac you're using, from iMacs to MacBooks to Mac Pros. Disctop Pro is freeware, Mac OS X only.