Add Gmail to an Always-Accessible Tab

Weblog NoHeat details how they use previously mentioned Stick, a Windows-only app that sticks any application into a desktop tab, to easily access Gmail amidst their desktop clutter. In fact, since Stick provides hotkeys for accessing tabs without your mouse, you can even set up a shortcut to get to your inbox any time with just a simple keystroke (I'm using Win-G). The author also explains how to embed web widgets, like any of the popular Google Gadgets, into a "Stick". If you like the idea of desktop widgets but have never found an app that was customizable enough, using Sticks as described at NoHeat is a good alternative. Unfortunately Stick uses IE instead of Firefox for the browser tab.