Add Actions to Spotlight

Mac OS X only: When Mac user Adam Wilco heard about Quicksilver's dark future, he set out to add the QS features he uses most to Spotlight. The result is Quicksilver's ExtraScripts ported for use with Spotlight. Once you download these babies and copy them to your Applications folder, you can Sleep, Restart, Empty the Trash, or Toggle Audio right from the Spotlight search box. Of course this doesn't make Spotlight do all the stuff Quicksilver does, but it's a step in that direction. The ExtraScripts Spotlight port is a free download for Mac only.