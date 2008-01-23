Avoid the waste of plastic grocery bags with the heavy-duty reusable ACME Workhorse Bags. The same size as your basic plastic grocery bag, the Workhorse Bag boasts a carrying capacity of up to 25 pounds but collapses into a very small pouch you can easily fit in your go-bag. A set of four bags will set you back $24 at ReusableBags.com, but hopefully in time the tear-proof Workhorse Bags will pay for themselves.