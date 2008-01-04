Access the Internet When Web Browsers are Disabled

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Weblog Hackosis details a smart hack for finding an internet browser in Windows XP in the face of extreme IT lockdown—where Internet Explorer is blocked and Firefox is an out-of-the-question extravagance. The method? Simply use the browser built into the XP default help app. For example, just open up an app like Calculator, hit F1 or go to Help -> Help Topics, then right-click the title bar and select "Jump to URL..." Then it's simply a matter of entering the URL you want to visit. It may not work in extreme cases of IT lockdown, but it's worth a try if you're desperate. While you're at it, here are a few more methods to survive IT lockdown.

Hidden Browser in Microsoft Windows XP [Hackosis via Download Squad]

