2008 Postage Stamp-Sized Mini Calendar

Figure out what day of the year any date lands on in 2008 with the postage stamp-sized Super Minimalist Micro Calendar, pictured here. Yes, it just looks like a jumble of numbers and letters. Here's how to read it:

The first column contains numbers for the months of the year. The middle gives the weekday on which the first falls. The last column gives the date of the first Sunday of that month. With this data, you can easily figure out the rest of the dates that you need to know.

The first line is interpreted: January and April and July start on a Tuesday and their first Sunday falls on the 6th — so you know that the other Sundays are 13, 20, 27. Once you know the Sundays, you can get to the Mondays by adding 1, Tuesdays by adding 2, and so on.

Looks like a handy quick reference for inside your wallet or pocket-sized notebook. The Super Minimalist Micro Calendar is available as a PDF download for your printing pleasure on any platform. Thanks, Cork!

