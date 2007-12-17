Your Best Study Tips?

For many of you, finals are right around the corner. If you're starting to prepare, the College Scholarships blog has six considerations to account for when you're getting your learn on. Avoid caffeine and other stimulant drugs, especially if you've exceeded the normal usage amounts as you wouldn't want to crash during the exam and end up performing poorly. Choose your study area carefully: is a setting with music better or worse for you? Make sure your study setting accommodates your wants and needs. Don't stress and be positive. Remember, your exams will all be over soon. Prioritise and put your most important classes first on your list. Manage your time efficiently. Study alone or with your classmates, but avoid hanging with your crush. It's a distraction you'll want to avoid. If you have additional study tips, feel free to share them in the comments.