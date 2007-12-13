You Are Self-Employed (Even If You Work for a Company)

Writer Steve Pavlina says that even if you work 9 to 5 for a company, think of yourself as self-employed—and make career moves from that perspective.
The only true boss of your work is you. Any external boss is just a customer of your personal services business. Maybe you'll do a great deal of business with a single customer, but you're always free to fire a customer you don't like. Saying "I quit" to your boss is essentially the same as saying to a customer, "I'm sorry, but apparently our business is unable to serve you. Perhaps I can recommend a competitor who may be better equipped to meet your needs."
As a former employee and current freelancer, I can attest to what a huge shift in perspective self-employment really requires—making that perceptual leap sooner would've been great for my career as an employee back then. Are you "self-employed" at your job? Tell us about it in the comments.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink