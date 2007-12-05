Xbox 360 Update Supports DixV and XviD Video Playback

Microsoft released an update to the Xbox 360 today that introduces several feature updates to the Xbox, most notably support for DivX and XviD video playback without the need to transcode the video to WMV format. The good: You can now easily stream and playback those BitTorrent videos on your Xbox without running third party software like Transcode 360 or TVersity, and apparently the results are stellar—making this update extraordinarily exciting for video lovers. Unfortunately it's not yet as fully implemented as it should be.
If you're running your Xbox as a Media Center extender, DivX and XviD aren't natively supported. That means that if you like watching your downloaded videos with your Xbox Media Center extender instead of from the Xbox dashboard, you'll still have to use one of the third party transcoders mentioned above. Fingers crossed that the extender will support more video formats in the future, but in the meantime the dashboard video update is still pretty killer.
message for ffantasyv
1.
Click Start, click Run, type regedit, and then click OK.
2.
In the registry tree (on the left), expand HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE, SOFTWARE, Microsoft, MediaPlayer, and Preferences.
3.
Right-click HME, point to New, and then click DWORD Value.
4.
Type EnableRemoteContentSharing, and then press ENTER.
5.
Right-click EnableRemoteContentSharing, and then click Modify.
6.
In the Value data text box, type 1, and then click OK. If you later decide to disable remote content sharing, you can repeat this procedure and change the value to 0.
it work for me you also may need to set permissons on what folder can be shared