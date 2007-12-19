Crafty do-it-yourselfer John Boak uses anything and everything he's got around the house to wrap holiday gifts: from those fake plastic credit cards you get in the mail (pictured), to packing foam to catalogs, newspapers and bag handles. Don't miss the gallery of gorgeous gift-wrapped packages which will make you ditch your recycling bin and hold onto every bit of colorful paper that comes into your life next year.
Wrap Gifts with Household Leftovers
Trending Stories Right Now
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking
One of my favourite parts of the holiday period is getting out on the trail. Getting out from behind the laptop and into my trusty hiking boots is the perfect way to unwind. But as relaxing as nature is, it's imperative to always have safety at the forefront of your mind - especially when you're also dealing with the summer heat. Whether you're new to the trial or a seasoned hiker, you should always have these in your backpack.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink