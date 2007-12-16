Wrap a Present

If you still have your holiday presents tucked safely in your closet without gift wrap because you simply don't know how to wrap a gift properly, your worries are over. WikiHow explains that the skill of gift-wrapping is all about patience (and having the right length of wrapping paper). Once your paper is all laid out, mark your cut lines where you will be folding the paper. After placing the gift upside down on the wrapping paper, fold the paper around your gift and pull the ends tightly. Tape the folded corners onto your gift. Dress up your final product with a ribbon and a card, and then deliver the gift to the loved ones.