Would You Pay More for Premium Tech Support?

Over at the CNET News blog, Steve Tobak poses a question that's probably occurred to anyone stuck on hold: Would you pay a little bit extra for tech and customer support if you knew it would be, well, better? Tobak bases his question on outsourced vs. U.S.-based support, but I'd say there are other factors I'd be willing to pay for—like reaching representatives who won't treat you like a total newbie, or being able to skip the serial number/account authorization step entirely. How about yourself? What kind of tech support annoyances would you pay a small bit more to avoid? Share your thoughts in the comments.