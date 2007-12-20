Wired presents its list of Vaporware 2007

Wired magazine has published its annual Vaporware awards for 2007 - honouring the top ten most long promised, long delayed launches which still haven't made it to market. Or into beta. Or in some cases even made it beyond the designer's scratch pad...

I agree with some of them - the long (long) awaited Service Pack 3 for Windows XP (due in the first half of 2008?) is up there. But I can't say I'm bitterly disappointed that Guns n Roses still haven't released Chinese Democracy.

On the gaming front - Spore, yep, that's been a long time coming and it will be great to see it when it does. But am I hanging out for Blizzard's Diablo sequel? No. How about a World of Warcraft sequel with a new game engine? The game could certainly do with a tuneup.

In Australia of course the big example of Vaporware this year has to be the iPhone, of course. And on the subject of wish lists, could we possibly get TiVo already? And a Toyota Prius which isn't built like a barge?

So what was your vaporware in 2007? What are you hoping will show up in 2008, and what have you given up waiting for? Answers in comments please.

