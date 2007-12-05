Why You Don't Have to Get Straight A's in College

College grad Jon Morrow busted his butt to get straight A's in college, but his 3.92 GPA didn't do much for him in the "real world." Now he regrets spending all that time worrying and working on his grades.

I was told that having a high GPA would open all kinds of doors for me. But you know what? I interviewed with lots of companies, received a total of 14 job offers after graduation, and none of them asked about it. They were much more impressed with stuff like serving as Chief of Staff for the student government and starting a radio station run by 200 volunteers.

Of course, a high GPA is important to students going onto grad, law, or medical school, but for the rest of us, it looks like being a well-rounded student will do more for you in the long run than being a straight-A student.