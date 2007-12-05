Why You Don't Have to Get Straight A's in College

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

College grad Jon Morrow busted his butt to get straight A's in college, but his 3.92 GPA didn't do much for him in the "real world." Now he regrets spending all that time worrying and working on his grades.

I was told that having a high GPA would open all kinds of doors for me. But you know what? I interviewed with lots of companies, received a total of 14 job offers after graduation, and none of them asked about it. They were much more impressed with stuff like serving as Chief of Staff for the student government and starting a radio station run by 200 volunteers.

Of course, a high GPA is important to students going onto grad, law, or medical school, but for the rest of us, it looks like being a well-rounded student will do more for you in the long run than being a straight-A student.

Twentysomething: Why I regret getting straight A's in college [Brazen Careerist]

  • Tiara Shafiq Guest

    HA. HA HA HA.

    I've been trying to tell people here (Malaysia) that same thing for YEARS. That grades don't matter as much as what you do with yourself. I got laughed at most of the time - "omg, if you don't get straight As you're an idiot!". Teenagers are killing themselves because they missed an A on their exam. That's how endemic this situation is. The culture here considers grades to be the be-all and end-all of existence, that if you don't "succeed" you might as well not live.

    I'm SO GLAD there are more people out there like Jo speaking out on behalf of the other side. Saying the truth - that many employers don't really care about your grades. If only more people would LISTEN, then maybe they won't put so much stress and pressure on students who are already going through so much as it is.

  • Sarah Stokely Guest

    Yep, I guess there's a need to balance your life learning versus your academic results. If you clicked through to the original blog post on Brazen Careerist, it links to a piece by Guy Kawasaki talking to uni students about what he learned about studying and uni in hindsight. It's worth a read, I think.
    http://blog.guykawasaki.com/2006/01/hindsights.html

