What's on Your Year End To-do List?

Get your annual, free credit report. Make last minute donations to charity. Open and fund that IRA. Get to the dentist/doctor. Make as many tax deductible purchases as possible. These are all tasks that could be on your "Holy crap 2007's coming to a close" to-do list. Besides the holiday shopping, traveling, eating, and communing with family, what else do you have to get done before the year ends? Let us know in the comments.