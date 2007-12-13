What Software Did You Pay for This Year?

Almost all of the software and services we recommend here at Lifehacker are free, but sometimes something's SO good you fork over cash for it. The question is, which apps and services made you open your wallet in 2007? I bought Leopard, Windows Vista, TextExpander, a Mozy account, Parallels Desktop (AND VMWare Fusion) and UltraMon (at readers' recommendation), plus a few others I'm sure I'm forgetting. What about you? Give up the goods in the comments. (Here's last year's thread on this.)