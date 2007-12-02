Darren Barefoot, who has been giving presentations for several years, writes in his blog that much of his success with presentations comes from attending theatre school. Instead of encouraging us to hit the books (and to return to classes) to pick up the tricks and tips he's learned, he explains how his theatre lessons are applicable to public speaking. For example, he recommends presentations that involve storytelling and include slides with eye candy as they capture the audience's attention. Jokes are great where appropriate, and it's nice to add a surprise or two. Of course, it also helps to be articulate and to pause to give your listeners the opportunity to absorb what has already been said. What are your best presentation tips? Let's hear about them in the comments.