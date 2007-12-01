Great news this weekend, folks: former Lifehacker editor Kyle Pott has become current again! That's right, even with his busy class schedule, Kyle couldn't bear to be without us for too long. The man who brought you the top 10 Gnome desktop tweaks and an exclusive interview with Ubuntu Founder Mark Shuttleworth will be pitching in posts alongside Tamar each weekend to feed your head with Saturday and Sunday projects, downloads and tips. Welcome back, Kyle!