Flickr's a great place to share your digital photos, but if you're concerned about others stealing your best work without crediting you, you might want to try watermarking your images. Webapp PicMarkr watermarks any selected Flickr pic or any image you upload from your desktop quickly and relatively painlessly, then lets you choose between uploading the results to Flickr or saving them to your computer. You'll have to authorize the app with Flickr, and once you do you can browse Flickr sets, select pics to watermark, and choose from several different watermarking methods. Once you're finished, you can upload the watermarked image to your Flickr account or save it to your computer. PicMarkr is a nice idea, but it'd make a lot more sense to see something like this integrated into Flickr's new editing tools.
Watermark Your Pics with PicMarkr
