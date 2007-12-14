You may have already heard of Hulu, a closed beta, on-demand TV service from NBC Universal and News Corp. designed to stream the latest new shows from NBC, Fox, Bravo, Sci Fi, and more YouTube-style. But you may not have heard of OpenHulu, a Hulu clone that's attempting to embed every video from Hulu (which is part of how Hulu is designed to work) so you don't need an invitation to Hulu to enjoy the free, on-demand TV. You'll still get embedded ads here and there, but the quality is high and the streaming quick. Seems like the list of ways you can catch your favourite TV shows is growing by the day.
Watch Full-Length Television Online with OpenHulu
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking
One of my favourite parts of the holiday period is getting out on the trail. Getting out from behind the laptop and into my trusty hiking boots is the perfect way to unwind. But as relaxing as nature is, it's imperative to always have safety at the forefront of your mind - especially when you're also dealing with the summer heat. Whether you're new to the trial or a seasoned hiker, you should always have these in your backpack.
Most of these are US-only. Teases. :(