Watch Full-Length Television Online with OpenHulu

You may have already heard of Hulu, a closed beta, on-demand TV service from NBC Universal and News Corp. designed to stream the latest new shows from NBC, Fox, Bravo, Sci Fi, and more YouTube-style. But you may not have heard of OpenHulu, a Hulu clone that's attempting to embed every video from Hulu (which is part of how Hulu is designed to work) so you don't need an invitation to Hulu to enjoy the free, on-demand TV. You'll still get embedded ads here and there, but the quality is high and the streaming quick. Seems like the list of ways you can catch your favourite TV shows is growing by the day.