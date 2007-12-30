If you seem to have trouble waking up in the morning, you're not alone. The How to Wake Up Early website is dedicated to tips and tricks to prevent you from oversleeping and to get the most out of your day. When your alarm clock goes off, for instance, avoid telling yourself that you need more sleep. Promise people that you'll wake up early so that you'll motivate yourself to do so. After all, if you don't fulfill that promise, you'll be held accountable. Move your alarm clock far away from your bed so that you'll have to make a conscious effort to turn it off in the morning. Smile like you mean it and get excited for a day to be grateful for. Monitor your early wake-up progress, or utilise wake-up call services to get out of bed in the morning. You can also avoid food before going to bed and get a mentor to help you make early-morning rising a habit. What other suggestions do you have for rising early? Let's hear them in the comments.
Wake Up Early with Ease
Thanks Lifehacker. I need assistance with this & have tried some of your strategies. I have been looking for reputable (or ANY) wake-up call service in Australia, provided for mobile phones & my specific carrier. Have you or others here heard of any?...