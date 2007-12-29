Mac OS X only: Freeware app FlickrFan downloads images from any Flickr user, AP wire photos, or any other feed you give it, to a folder on your Mac that you can then set as the source folder for your screensaver. The app is still fairly young and a bit clumsy, but if you follow the setup instructions on the download site, it works really well (and is an excellent tool for keeping up with your friends' latest pics). FlickrFan is freeware, Mac OS X only. Windows users looking for something similar should check out previously mentioned Slickr.
View Your Flickr Pics as Your Screensaver with FlickrFan
