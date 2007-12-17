Use templates to help arrange furniture

I spotted a review of a nifty sounding product over at the Cool Tools blog. Lay-It-Out sells lifesize furniture templates which you can place on the floor of your new home to help you visualise where furniture should go.

The templates are made of paper and come in "average" sizes which you trim to your exact specifications (they show measurements in inches and centimetres, which is nice for us metric-types).

Speaking as someone who has moved house and rearranged furniture far too often, this sounds like a nice way of simplifying a process which would otherwise involves modelling software (if you're a geek) or graph paper if you're less technically inclined. It also means you get to visualise how it looks in the room, rather than on a piece of paper or computer screen.

They sell a "whole house" kit for $US40, or individual rooms. I note that the templates don't seem to take wardrobe doors and the like into account - so you'd need to factor that into your room planning as well.

So how do you solve the problem of arranging furniture in a new house? Leave tips in comments please!

Lay-it-Out [via Cool Tools]