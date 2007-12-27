Use Shredded Gift Wrap to Store Decorations

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

decorations_scaled.jpgReal Simple has a pretty extensive guide posted for doing a better job at storing your holiday decorations—be they big, fragile or just hard to stash away. Not only do they suggest using simple household materials, one tip in particular solves two problems at once, especially for home office workers:

Instead of throwing away used gift wrapping and tissue paper, run it through a paper shredder and use the fluffy strips as packing filler when you're putting away your decorations

Neat hack, and it saves you the cost of bubble wrap. How do you pack away your decorations once the gifts are all opened? Share your storage space secrets in the comments.

Storing Holiday Decorations [Real Simple]

