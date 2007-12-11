Use Playlists to Keep your House Clean

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

cleaning_broom_scaled.jpg Organization web site Unclutterer hits on a novel way of enforcing a daily cleaning habit instead of letting your mess take over your weekend. The author, who tackles one room each workday, uses her iPod to keep track of time:

We have created playlists that are 15 to 30 minutes long on our iPods with collections of fun songs to listen to while we clean. So, when the music stops, our cleaning tasks are usually coming to a close.

It might sound kind of "duh," but many can attest to the power of losing yourself in music to make cleaning seem less like work. If you really want to get ambitious (and have a lot of Motorhead in your MP3 player), you could try keeping your house clean in 19 minutes a day.

Stop spending your weekends cleaning your home [Unclutterer]

