Use an Exclude Dictionary to Master Your Typos

Typos are bad enough when they result in gibberish like "procedurw," but words that are close together and technically correct—like "manager" and "manger"—will easily slip by Word's spell check. If you find yourself making those kind of situational typos often, the Productivity Portfolio blog can walk you through creating an "Exclude Dictionary" to have Word's checker prompt you whenever it finds certain words. That way, you're the one who decides whether you meant the guy who deploys and manages work or the staple of nativity scenes. What are your biggest spell-check frustrations? Offer up your knuckle-whitening gripes in the comments.