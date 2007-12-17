Use a Mirror to Light Up a Home Office

The Freelance Switch work blog rounds up 10 low-cost improvements that can improve a home office (or most any office, really), including LH editors' favorite, the cordless workspace. One trick in particular could be a boon for those dwelling in fluorescent-lit caves:

If your office doesn't get a lot of daylight, you might want to begin by maximizing that. Make sure your windows are clear of anything that impedes the light. If you are on the ground floor but facing the wrong direction to get much natural light, you can use a strategically placed mirror outside to reflect more light in. Similarly on the inside a mirror can help push light around your room.

I get sunlight in my office, but in the wrong direction, so I'll definitely be trying this out soon. How have you improved your workspace without breaking the bank? Share your tips in the comments. Photo by flikr.