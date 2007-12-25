Use a Disposable Razor to Remove Sweater Pills

Nothing brings out the inner OCD like clothing pills—those tiny bits of lint and cloth that form on sweaters, coats, and other knitted or woven fabrics. Lifehacker Reader Michael K. tried rollers, tape, and all the usual methods to de-pill a fleece, but it wasn't until a friend recommended buying cheap, disposable safety razors that he found his solution:

I draped the jacket over my knee (any hard surface will do), then began to lightly go over the surface with one of the razors. It took a little time, but it totally got all of those fuzzy lint balls off of the jacket.

A little trip through Google shows that other home hackers have used this trick on everything from Rayon to cashmere, while stressing the importance of going light and slow. Those of us who double their sweater collection every holiday season might do well to keep this trick in mind.