Unclutter Your Post-Holiday Fridge

fridge_scaled.jpgEven if your refrigerator isn't fit to burst with leftover turkey, pies and other holiday fare, winter seems to be a season in which food gets stacked up with no place to go. The Serious Eats food blog has a few suggestions for keeping your fridge a showcase for food you really want to eat, no matter what climate you live in. Your fridge's crisper, for instance, should only be used for delicate, leafy vegetables.

Hardier stuff like apples, squashes, root vegetables, citrus, peppers, beans, onions, and many crucifers (e.g., cauliflower and brussels sprouts) don't require the TLC of the crisper or even the low temperature of the refrigerator for storage. And, once you purge your crisper of all of these and anything else that doesn't belong, chances are you'll have plenty of room for all of your delicate produce.

If you plan to make a de-clutterting tear through your icebox, check out these tips on understanding expiration dates. Photo by Chaparral [Kendra] .

How to Unclutter Your Winter Fridge [via Unclutterer]

