Turn Your Hard Drive into a Storage Case

Do you have a spare hard drive collecting dust? Make a storage device for your spare screws and jumpers by removing the guts of the hard drive and by adding two small hinges. Hide your valuables (spare cash, jewelry, or any other small items that can be safely stored) in a hard drive, since nobody else will possibly think to look there. Sure, a box will work just as well, but if you wanted to be creative, this certainly brings a whole new meaning to hard drive storage space.