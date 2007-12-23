Do you have a spare hard drive collecting dust? Make a storage device for your spare screws and jumpers by removing the guts of the hard drive and by adding two small hinges. Hide your valuables (spare cash, jewelry, or any other small items that can be safely stored) in a hard drive, since nobody else will possibly think to look there. Sure, a box will work just as well, but if you wanted to be creative, this certainly brings a whole new meaning to hard drive storage space.
Turn Your Hard Drive into a Storage Case
Trending Stories Right Now
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke
New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink