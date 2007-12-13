Try Out Firefox 3 Risk-Free with a Portable Version

Windows only: Eager to check out all the new hotness in the Firefox 3 beta but don't want to scuff up your perfect Firefox 2 setup? Web log Digital Inspiration points to an elegant solution:
1. Download the Firefox 3 Portable edition. 2. Extract this Firefox 3 installer to some new folder like C:\Firefox3 3. Close your Firefox 2 browser and run the FirefoxPortable.exe file available in the above folder. That's it.
This worked perfectly for me, but it's probably a good idea to back up your Firefox 2 user profile, in case you accidentally open them both or something goes awry. For tips on doing that and more, check out Gina's guide to managing multiple profiles.
