Triple Your Productivity Tomorrow

Productivity and lifestyle blogger, Scott Young, drastically boosts his productivity by scheduling "Project-Kill Days." The night before a Project-Kill Day Scott makes sure to create a fixed to-do list, blocks off as much of the day as possible, and chooses an isolated location. The following morning Scott gets up early and begins working long and hard on his biggest rocks. The caveat to the Project-Kill Day is that Scott creates a false sense of urgency to help stay motivated. This means no distractions and absolutely no mid-task breaks.

When I face this problem [a stressful and demanding workload] , my answer is to take on what I like to call a Project-Kill Day. This is a day where I am at my most productive state. I set aside large amounts of time to kill off the projects on my to-do list and get ahead. I've found, if you plan it properly, you can make tomorrow up to 3 times as productive as ordinary days.

Scott's approach to productivity isn't that far fetched. Is it possible to make everyday a Project-Kill Day? Sign me up.