Transfer Messages from Hotmail to Gmail Using Outlook

outlookconn_cropped.jpg Have you or someone you know stuck with Hotmail through even its Windows Live rebirth but now yearns to jump into Gmail? Tech blog Digital Inspiration suggests using both Outlook and a free download to get the job done:

  1. Install the Outlook connector and then configure your MSN Hotmail / Windows Live Hotmail accounts with Outlook.
  2. Once you have all your Hotmail email message available locally inside Outlook, configure Gmail IMAP access inside Outlook.
  3. Now copy or just drag-n-drop the Hotmail folders (downloaded in Step 1) over your Gmail Inbox folder in Outlook.

If you're still catching the occasional mail at that address, you could just read your Hotmail from Gmail. You can also, of course, use Gmail's IMAP friendliness to import messages from almost any mail client.

Easily Transfer Emails from Hotmail to Gmail Via Outlook Connector [Digital Inspiration]

