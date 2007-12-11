Ok elves, it's T minus 15 days till your bag o' presents is supposed to be wrapped and under the tree. To help you brainstorm, gather, and wrap the goods, Real Simple magazine offers holiday gift list worksheet as a PDF download. This is just a simple list with lines to fill in each person's name, the gift idea, and checkboxes to mark whether you've purchased, received, and/or gift-wrapped it. If printing's not your thing and you'd like to track your holiday spending as well, make yourself a spreadsheet with an additional column for cost, totaled at the end.
Track Purchases with the Holiday Gift List Worksheet
Trending Stories Right Now
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking
One of my favourite parts of the holiday period is getting out on the trail. Getting out from behind the laptop and into my trusty hiking boots is the perfect way to unwind. But as relaxing as nature is, it's imperative to always have safety at the forefront of your mind - especially when you're also dealing with the summer heat. Whether you're new to the trial or a seasoned hiker, you should always have these in your backpack.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink