Tips for Cleaning a Glossy-Screen Monitor

glossy_screen_scaled.jpgIf you've received a new laptop or LCD monitor recently (or might get one later this week), there's a good chance you received a "glossy" or "anti-reflective" screen with it—and a better chance it'll be pretty smudged by this weekend. Luckily, ZDNet's The Apple Core blog has a few tips on restoring a glossy screen's luster that apply to any system. Along with letting the monitor cool off and choosing a microfiber cloth, you should:

Clean in small sections ... Dividing the display into small areas and then polishing until the entire screen is streak-free will work better than broad swipes with the cloth.

Of course, your standard LCD cleaning rules apply to any screen. How do you keep your new glossy display from looking like an elementary school tech lab system? Offer up some wisdom in the comments. Photo by gepat.

Keep your cool when cleaning a glossy-screen Mac [via Micro Persuasion]

