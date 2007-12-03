Tiny Solar Powered Linux Computer

Be kind to the environment with Aleutia's 4.5 inch solar powered Linux computer, E1. E1 runs on 8 watts of power, has no moving parts and is completely silent. From the picture above, E1 looks like the James Bond of low priced Linux computers. It runs Puppy Linux, comes with an optional solar panel and an optional 10.4 inch monitor. Sadly, E1 carries a $400 price tag and crappy specs (2GB hard drive, 128MB RAM, 200MHz processor). However, E1's portability and light footprint may be an early glimpse into the future of computing.
