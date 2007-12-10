Stop procrastinating and improve your time management skills with free ebook Time Management for Creative People. Blogger and author Mark McGuinness rolled a series of time management articles into a short (32 page) ebook. Even if you don't consider yourself a creative person, the ebook is chocked full of useful tips.

I will offer some suggestions for keeping the tide of external demands at bay and helping you to develop a truly creative routine and rhythm to your working day. I won't offer you a rigid system or any 'best practice' nonsense - just some principles and suggestions for you to try out and adapt as you see fit.

I would describe the book as an adaptation of GTD coupled with tips to help improve your time management and focused attention skills.