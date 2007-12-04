We all know how to tie a tie by now, but if you're bored of the same old routine or you want to speed up your tie-tying chops, web site Instructables steps through how to tie a tie in under 10 seconds. This method will take a bit of learning (much like the world's fasted shoelace knot), but with a bit of practice you'll be able to throw that tie around your neck on your way out the door without thinking about it.
Tie a Tie in Under 10 Seconds
Comments
bolloks to this - laying it out takes more then 10 seconds!