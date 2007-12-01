Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

So many Lifehacker posts, so little time. This week's best posts include:

  • Ensure a Fast Internet Connection When You Need It "Your internet connection is an indispensable part of your life, but between BitTorrent, Xbox Live, web browsing, and VoIP, sometimes there's not enough bandwidth to go around."
  • Hot Image Your PC's Hard Drive with DriveImage XML "You don't need a complicated boot CD or expensive software to create a restorable system disk image for your PC: free utility DriveImage XML can save a full, working snapshot of your Windows hard drive while you work on it."
  • Top 10 Food and Drink Hacks "You may not be able to power an iPod with an onion, but there are plenty of neat tricks and techniques that actually do work with everyday foods."
  • Use Your iPhone's Internet Connection On Your Laptop "It's great that your iPhone has a data plan and a killer mobile browser, but when you're sitting at the airport waiting to catch a plane with your laptop right next to you, wouldn't it be nice to use your full-on desktop browser?"
  • Get to Sleep Faster by Tensing Up and Repeating "The" "It's not news that many of us aren't getting enough sleep, but BBC News offers several tips from a director of Clinical Sleep Research for getting to sleep when your head hits the pillow that you may not have heard before."
  • Start Meaningful Conversations "Learning how to initiate that first conversation can be tough, but it doesn't have to be."
  • Find Critically-Acclaimed Torrents at PickyPirate "BitTorrent search sites like The Pirate Bay can help you find recently-released tunes, flicks and video games, but deciding which are worth the hefty downloads usually involves digging in more mainstream channels."

