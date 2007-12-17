'They Might be Giants' entertain your kids

If you're a They Might be Giants fan, you'll either be thrilled or revolted by this news - it kind of depends on whether you've got kids. TMBG - the cult band who gave us "Birdhouse in Your Soul" and the annoying theme song from Malcolm in the Middle - have gone and done a Wiggles. Yep, they've got a kids album coming out.

They're releasing teaser material in the form of a weekly video podcast for kids, entitled Friday Night Family Podcast. It's hosted by muppet-esque puppets of the two Johns.

The Geek Day blog gave it the thumbs up from both the parents and the kid in his household, and that's pretty impressive considering you'd be hard pressed to find a parent who enjoys listening to the Wiggles.

The podcast is avaiable on iTunes here or you can download the High Five video episode here.