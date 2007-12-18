Firefox only (Windows/Mac/Linux): If this year's four-part Show Us Your Firefox series taught us anything, it's that a lot of you love personalizing your favourite browser. The newest Firefox extension from Mozilla labs, called Persona, is designed to make lightweight browser theming even quicker and easier. Among other things, Persona changes Firefox themes on-the-fly from a small menu in your browser's status bar. New themes are automatically updated to Persona, so there's no searching high and low for themes—instead, just find one that sounds interesting (or just check out the popular themes) and go with it. You don't need to find a download page or restart your browser. Just click the them and watch as your chrome changes before your eyes. Granted, theming your browser isn't the most productive endeavor on the block, but if you're already into theming, Personas should certainly simplify the process.
Theme Firefox On-the-Fly with Personas
Trending Stories Right Now
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke
New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink