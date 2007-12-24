The Rules of Photography Composition



If you've just scored a brand new camera for the holidays and want to take some brilliant shots, Videojug has an excellent five-step walkthrough of the important elements of photography composition. In a nutshell, there are five rules to follow when taking your photograph: keep it simple and avoid clutter. Follow the rule of thirds to add dynamism to your photograph. Give your photos balance and avoid making them look lopsided. Pay careful attention to framing to give depth and contrast to your end result.

Finally, use lines to lead the eye of the viewer to the desired subject. You can certainly make your photographs a whole lot more interesting by using these tips as a starter guide.