The 2008 Compact Calendar Now Available

Designer David Seah has released the 2008 version of his excellent compact calendar spreadsheet template, an entire year represented as a "candy bar o' time" which prints onto a single piece of paper with lots of room for notes. Fold up the compact calendar to stick in your wallet, or affix it inside a project notebook. The layout makes it easy to block out projects, vacations, and other long-term initiatives. In fact, it looks like a fantastic mini "Don't Break the Chain" Seinfeldian calendar. The 2008 Compact Calendar is an Excel (or any spreadsheet) template that works on all platforms. (Here's our post about the 2007 version.)