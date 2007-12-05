Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

The 2007 Lifehacker reader survey - $250 gift voucher up for grabs

AKA - fill out our survey, win stuff. :)

But seriously, we've put up a short survey to find out more about who's out there reading this. It should only take 5 minutes, and you'll go into the draw to win

a $250 Coles/Myer, David Jones, Harvey Norman or Bunnings gift voucher.
For me it's cool because we get to find out what kind of stories you love to see on Lifehacker, what kind of stories you hate, and what kind of features you'd like to see us introduce to the site. So please do take the time to fill it out - I promise I'll be checking out the responses personally to get some feedback on the site. :)

2007 Lifehacker Reader Survey

Comments

  • jisk Guest

    I bags the Bunnings voucher! Please!

    0
  • Duane Guest

    Those vouchers are a great incentive, and I hope there are a few surveys filled out so that the au branch of lifehacker can improve.

    0
  • Stuart Dapples Guest

    I visit the Lifehacker sites virtually everyday, and have done for years, there's some excellent stuff.

    However, I'm not prepared to serve up all my personal information to some promoter to go in the draw for a gift voucher.

    OK, so call me Mr Grumpy!

    I'm a hopeless handyman anyway.

    Anyway, I'll still be coming back most days, keep up the good work.

    0

