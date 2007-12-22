Ten Universities with Free Online Courses

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

The web has democratised a lot of things since its birth, including the learning previously available only with a hefty tuition cheque. College site Education Portal has a handy list of the colleges that offer the most comprehensive course material online, including open-course trailblazers like the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Tufts University, and programs like Stanford's lecture podcasts on iTunes U. You can't get a sheepskin for free, but you can further your knowledge and training for less than even the cost of a book. For way more college-based free learning, check out Wendy's comprehensive guide to the .edu underground.

