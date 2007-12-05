Team Allure wraps up Movember

Well, the longsuffering loved ones need suffer no more - Movember is over for another year, and the Mo's have been shaved off. Team Allure, ably captained by Seamus - formerly of Gizmodo AU - managed to raise $355 for Movember. The proceeds go towards men's charities helping fight prostate cancer and depression. A worthy cause indeed. And now back to our regularly scheduled, stubble free programming. :)

