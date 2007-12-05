Team Allure wraps up Movember

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

mo_thanks.pngWell, the longsuffering loved ones need suffer no more - Movember is over for another year, and the Mo's have been shaved off. Team Allure, ably captained by Seamus - formerly of Gizmodo AU - managed to raise $355 for Movember. The proceeds go towards men's charities helping fight prostate cancer and depression. A worthy cause indeed. And now back to our regularly scheduled, stubble free programming. :)

Comments

  • jase @Jase

    Well done guys. I think Movember is so successful, cos deep down every man wants to grow a sleazy moustache. It risks reaching a critical point though, where every man in Australia is doing it and can only get his own wife to sponsor him :)

    0
  • Jon Biddell Guest

    We had a couple of guys at work grow them, me included, and some decided to keep them afterwards. Mine lasted 3 days - it was a 'war of attrition" and I lost...

    On the brighter side Movember raised a tad under $10M for research into prostate cancer nd depression in men. Worth all the bad jokes, I think !

    0

