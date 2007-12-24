In a constantly-changing society, new technologies exist today that haven't existed yesterday. Blogger Wendy Piersall says that the best way to move forward and prepare our children is to educate them to innovate, think for themselves, and give them the skills necessary to make a living in the future. How is this done? Teach them through games. She proposes fourteen games that will teach children about business and makes clever arguments about why each is a solid choice. For example, the Sims 2 Open For Business expansion pack lets you manage businesses that can either thrive or fail. Lemonade Tycoon 2 is another viable choice, allowing children to understand the value of their money as they sell the drink in NYC. The Stock Rush game teaches children to invest wisely. These games certainly can teach children the value of a dollar, and they're fun, too!
Teach Your Chid About Business
Trending Stories Right Now
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke
New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink