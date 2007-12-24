Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Teach Your Chid About Business

crayons.jpgIn a constantly-changing society, new technologies exist today that haven't existed yesterday. Blogger Wendy Piersall says that the best way to move forward and prepare our children is to educate them to innovate, think for themselves, and give them the skills necessary to make a living in the future. How is this done? Teach them through games. She proposes fourteen games that will teach children about business and makes clever arguments about why each is a solid choice. For example, the Sims 2 Open For Business expansion pack lets you manage businesses that can either thrive or fail. Lemonade Tycoon 2 is another viable choice, allowing children to understand the value of their money as they sell the drink in NYC. The Stock Rush game teaches children to invest wisely. These games certainly can teach children the value of a dollar, and they're fun, too!

14 Educational Games to Teach Your Kids about Business [eMoms at Home]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles