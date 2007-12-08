Take Video Music Lessons with ShowMeHowToPlay

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

smhtp_cropped2.jpg Windows/Mac only: Music instruction site Show Me How To Play takes an iTunes-like approach to video lessons, charging 99 cents for downloadable "Multiplayer videos" that let users watch skilled session groups move through a song, one instrument at a time. Even if you get by fine with free lessons, the site has a nice collection of mostly free features dealing with the music business, gear choices and other musician-friendly topics. Using the Multiplayer videos requires a sign-up, Quicktime and Windows XP/Vista or OS X 10.3.4 or later.

Show Me How To Play [via The Red Ferret Journal]

