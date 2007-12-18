Take Online Media Offline with UnPlug

Firefox only (Windows/Mac/Linux): Save embedded media like audio, video, or even Flash games to your desktop with the UnPlug Firefox extension. Just browse to a page you want to grab media from, click the little smiling fish (or go to Tools -> UnPlug), and find and download the media on that page you want. UnPlug is similar to previously mentioned Video Downloader extension, which means it should work just as well to download videos from YouTube, MySpace, Google Video, and all the rest of your favourite video sites. UnPlug is free, works wherever Firefox does.