Take Incredible Self-Portraits

Need to take a self portrait but you're just not able to get it right? Phototography weblog Photodoto suggests ways to overcome the obstacle and take perfectly focused shots. Place an object where you will be posing and focus using auto-focus. Then put the camera in manual mode with a remote shutter and shoot. If that doesn't work, measure the distance from the camera and use the markings on the lens to determine the focus in manual mode. You can also experiment with a different aperture to see if your photograph will come out sharply. If all else fails, get someone else to take your picture.

6 Methods for Perfectly Focused Self-Portraits [Photodoto]

